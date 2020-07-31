The Salida Business Hub joined Salida Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The Salida Business Hub was previously known as the Salida Sign Factory, but owner Steve Kucera said he rebranded the store to make it less confusing about the services it offers.
“It’s a one stop shop,” Kucera said. “it’s about being as diverse as possible.”
The Salida Business Hub offers signs, banners and vehicle graphics in addition to plenty of other services for businesses.
The Salida Business Hub also makes business cards, color copies, decals and even offers fine art printing on canvasses. Additionally, it offers computer repair, document shredding, custom dry-erase white boards, graphic arts and design.
Eventually Kucera said he wants to offer educational workshops on topics like social media and marketing in the area, but those plans are on hold at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salida Business Hub is located 932 E. U.S. 50, right on the highway near McDonalds. It is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information and services, people can visit SalidaBusinessHub.com or call 719-539-5237.
