Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando released a redacted version Tuesday of the incident reports surrounding events that allegedly took place at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs in January.
According to the reports, one class was left unsupervised while the substitute teacher, Amy Lovato, went to put a child’s soiled bedding in the washer.
Upon returning, the substitute observed a male child attempting to pull down the pants of a female child.
Lovato is also the executive director of the preschool.
Other occasions involving the male child and incidents of inappropriate touching are alleged to have occurred during the following week.
The school made changes to the layout of the classroom to provide more safety to the children in the wake of the incidents, and a class in body awareness was planned.
Center director Roberta Rodgriguez reported the incidents to the parents of the children involved, but not immediately to Chaffee County Department of Human services, according to the document.
Incidents taking place on Jan. 16 and 17 were reported to Department of Human Services Jan. 19 and those occurring Jan. 20, a Friday, were reported Jan. 23, a Monday.
Rodriguez allegedly received input from Chaffee County Early Childhood Council and a mental health consultant who advised her to report.
In Colorado reporting of suspected incidents of abuse and neglect is mandatory by any public or private school official or employee.
School employees are required to have mandatory reporting training.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and met with DHS director Monica Haskell and caseworkers as well as Morando.
Based on delay in reporting each of the incidents, Lovato and Rodriguez were both issued summonses and released on misdemeanor charges of persons required to report child abuse or neglect and child abuse.
Lovato and Rodriguez both appeared in Chaffee County Court for an arraignment Tuesday, however County Judge Diana Bull recused herself in both cases as she is a parent of a child at The Schoolhouse.
Both will appear in Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy’s court at 10:30 today.
As chief judge, Murphy will reassign the case to another judge.
