After discussion and input from the public, Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday on an amendment to Resolution 2022-14 to close F Street from Sackett Avenue south to halfway between Second and Third streets, from Memorial Day, May 30, to Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Members of the business community, as well as representatives from the FIBArk board, were on hand to give their input on boundaries for the closure.
FIBArk representatives, including former mayor and FIBArk commodore Jim Dickson and former FIBArk commodore Donna Rhoads, said they were planning on a full parade that would run to Second Street, where vehicles and floats could pull off and the parade could continue as a walking parade down F Street. They were in favor of the original resolution that would have closed F Street from Second Street to Sackett Avenue.
Owners of local businesses, including Little Red Tricycle and Free the Monkey, spoke in favor of extending the closure halfway between Second and Third streets for businesses there that could benefit from the pedestrian thoroughfare. Last year the city originally did not include that half-block closure but eventually added it later, but business owners said that made hiring and staffing difficult.
Councilman Mike Pollock put forth an amendment to the resolution to reopen the half-block for the FIBArk parade, but only Councilman Harald Kasper, who seconded the amendment, voted in favor.
In other business, the council reappointed Marilyn Moore and Tom Jacobson to the Salida Tree Board and added Kristen Cheskaty, Wendy Weiner and Cullen Weisbrod after interviewing them, along with Scott Lindbloom and Kamber Sokulsky, during the council’s work session Monday.
Council unanimously passed Ordinance 2022-07, amending Chapters 1, 2 and 13 of the municipal code regarding maximum allowable penalties and removing the possible penalties of imprisonment for certain offenses, based on recent changes to state laws by the Colorado Legislature. City Attorney Geoff Wilson said this was “a housekeeping ordinance.”
Before passing the consent agenda, two items were pulled out to discuss separately: an agreement involving the city, Salida School District and the Salida Tennis Club for use of the middle school tennis courts and three project contracts.
Pollock said he requested pulling out the tennis agreement because he “had heard about bad feelings from the tennis club” and wanted to confirm they were happy with the agreement. Mike “Diesel” Post, city parks and recreation director, said they were.
The three contracts the council discussed included one with Altamont landscaping for $67,460 for work at the Centennial skatepark; one with Alfred Benesh & Co. for $160,420 for the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan for the city; and $346,643 to Colorado Mechanical for replacement of and adding a second boiler to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center hot water system.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin requested discussion on the three contracts, saying that the city finance board heard about the three contracts, all of which were higher than budgeted, and he wanted to ensure that council heard about them as well.
Post said both he and David Lady, public works director, have been seeing the same thing, a fast and unplanned increase in prices between submitting the budgets for projects and getting the bids.
Council unanimously passed the consent agenda, including the two items pulled out for discussion.
