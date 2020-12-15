The Salida Regional Library is hosting a gingerbread competition and everybody is welcome to create a gingerbread creation to display at the library.
However, all of the creations need to be delivered to the library by noon today.
Patrons will then view and vote on their top three favorites.
The voting ends at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and prizes will be awarded to the top-three creations.
All entries must be retrieved by noon Dec. 22.
People can call 719-539-4826 for more information.
