A host of treats form vampire fang cookies to Oreo owls tempted students at the Salida Middle School “Book Feast” Tuesday.
Students prepare a treat based on a book they have read this year, write a review of the book and serve their treat at the event.
It was the first time the event has been held since the pandemic began.
In the past individual students have served their treats, but the format was changed a bit in deference to COVID, with new SMS principal Michelle Saab manning the treat table and helping to serve students.
A variety of genres were represented with several creative and tasty tributes.
“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer was represented by vampire fang cookie treats and “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio by affirming cupcakes and cookies.
A platter full of Oreo owl cookies meant to represent Hedwig from the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling , went fast.
Students, parents and teachers partook of the feast and had a chance to admire the handiwork of the students.
The “Book Feast” is a way to celebrate literacy.
Eighth-grade English teacher Amy Tressler said, “It is always fun to celebrate reading with food.”
