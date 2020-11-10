One reason I like to read is for a chance to see a new perspective and to come to some sort of understanding of another person’s point of view.
I believe reading is more than just allowing us to travel through different worlds – reading allows us to live the life of millions of different characters.
Reading about people’s success stories and struggles they went through to get to their current position could inspire and help us grow in our own personal lives.
Many people need the motivation or inspiration to move ahead in life, and books are the best tool for that, both fiction and nonfiction.
Books give us the chance to tap into a character’s emotions and understand how they feel, taking many of the lessons learned and applying them in our own lives.
Reading books also helps increase knowledge and analytical skills.
Reading enhances the power of thinking in every field and at the same time improves our vocabulary to a great extent.
Our brain is always asking questions while reading, which keeps us on our toes with questioning that actively enhance analytical thinking skills.
At times we crack the mystery behind the questions way before it is mentioned in the book.
We can further apply these analytical thinking skills in real life by letting our minds stimulate and reflect in new ways, allowing us to think outside of the box, challenge our own perspectives.
A good book has the power to change our lives, and so do people we meet, if we allow it.
Books may seem an easier outlet for allowing new perspectives to come to us, but in today’s world listening to each other is more important than ever.
I try to listen and learn from others, but am equally as guilty of getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
If you would like to get lost in a good book, try one of the following:
“Red Pill” by Hari Kunzru
“Just Us: An American Conversation” by Claudia Rankine
“When No One is Watching: a Thriller” by Alysssa Cole
“Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke
“The Nightworkers: A Novel” by Brian Selfon
“Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land” by Scott Momaday
Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.