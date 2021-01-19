Salidan George Blake will celebrate his 100th birthday Jan. 29.
Blake is known to many Salidans as a World War II veteran, Pearl Harbor Survivor, and a long time member of the community.
During the more than 38-years he has lived in Salida he has served the community, including the recent raising of over $10,000 for the Chaffee County Community Fund by taking 100 walks with his trusty dog Shelby last summer and fall. He recently donated his Pearl Harbor memorabilia to Salida Museum.
Blake has been looking forward to celebrating this day since last year; however, celebration plans had to change due to COVID-19 precautions.
Although the original plans for a 100th birthday party with family and friends are off the table, a masked and socially distanced “people parade” is being planned as a celebration by Blake’s friends.
Community members are invited to stop by from noon-2 p.m. Jan. 29, at Blake’s residence, 534 Crestone Ave. (Mesa Heights Townhomes) to wish him a happy birthday.
Blake will be socially distanced inside his sunroom to enjoy the visits from birthday well-wishers. Community members are asked to wear a mask and take a card or notes (no gifts) to drop into the box at his house.
Those who can’t attend are asked to send a card to George Blake at 534 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201.
