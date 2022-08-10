Salida High School students Ruby Bischoff, Kaija Saari and Braeden Johnson recently attended the Junior National Young Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.
The girls, all freshman basketball players, began their trip June 25. In Washington they toured Arlington National Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, FDR Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial and the White House, among other sites.
At the conference, they learned how to make change in their communities in regards to recycling, school safety and how social media affects mental health, a press release stated.
“I enjoyed meeting people from all over our country,” Bischoff said.
“This conference helped me gain independence skills through flying alone, staying in an unfamiliar city, time management and collaborating with new people,” Johnson said.
“I was able to realize that I am capable of bringing change to my community by having a voice and putting words into action,” Saari said.
The students received financial support from their families, friends and local businesses including River Runners, Fun Street Family Arcade, Absolute Bikes, High Country Bank, Currents Steak & Seafood, Boathouse Cantina, Amicas and Moltz Construction.
