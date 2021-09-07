The Buena Vista school board met Monday at Buena Vista High School to gather community input on how to leverage school properties to pursue a set of goals.
The board recently passed a resolution to designate several school properties as surplus and broadcast a request for proposals to potential developers and buyers. Part of a draft of the request for proposals was presented at the community meeting to three groups composed of board members and community members.
Large printouts of photos of properties with information briefs and the board’s goals in potentially selling one or several of the properties covered tables at the groups’ centers. A summary page, updated from a version distributed at the BV Peaks/DAC meeting Aug. 9, listed goals, properties, specific needs and example scenarios to stimulate discussion in the three groups.
The goals include expanding preschool and elementary school space, updating administration space and addressing housing needs in relation to staff recruitment.
The surplus properties are the buildings and empty lots north of the BV Heritage Museum; the empty lot across Court Street to the west, known as the Archway property; Chaffee County High School and two adjoining lots; and the Nathrop schoolhouse.
Before the close of the meeting, each group shared ideas that emerged from their discussions.
Jessica Crites, board treasurer, presented for the first group. She said that keeping preschool and elementary buildings together was a talking point. Board Secretary Tracy Storms added that building bigger than is dictated by current needs would be smart, so the community would not face this challenge again in the near future.
Crites also noted that per-student square footage mandates for preschool facilities should be kept in mind. That input came from Sarah Romack.
“Sarah Romack is the new executive director for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. And so she’s bringing a great perspective on helping us think through not just what we might need, but also there’s funding sources because Colorado is moving toward universal preschool, which then means how are we going to fund it?” said Superintendent Lisa Yates.
Incoming town Planning Director Joseph Teipel spoke for the second group presenting. He said they discussed the possibility of selling the Sprung building to the town’s recreation department, relocating CCHS and a desire to re-engage BV Heritage to discuss how the buildings adjacent to the museum should be handled.
Board member Brett Mitchell added that after investing in a new preschool building, funding its subsequent maintenance and staffing should be a concern and consideration.
Leslie Quilico and Mackenzie Lyle spoke on behalf of the final group. They suggested that the town’s property behind New Bee’s being adjacent and accessible to a school property might make a deal with the town possible.
They said their group also discussed re-engaging BV Heritage and pros and cons of relocating CCHS.
Finally, they said they considered selling the Archway property and directly funding the construction of a new preschool as a straightforward solution to one goal.
As the meeting drew to a close, board President Suzette Hachmann said more community input was desired. Teipel suggested teachers as a good outreach mechanism. Hachmann and Yates agreed and said they had done some outreach through teachers but would consider more.
“We’d love to have as much input from the community and perspective as we can on this,” Hachmann said.
