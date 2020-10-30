Local couple leaves $20,000 to Ark-Valley Humane Society, TU

When Salidan Bob Gomez, agreed to be the representative for his former girlfriend’s parents, Vern and Georgianna Rutherford of Buena Vista, he took on a big job.
After their daughter and son died, the Rutherfords had no other children nor other close relatives to help them as they aged.
They asked Gomez, whom they knew well, to be their personal representative when the time came and he agreed.
Eventually Vern needed more care that he could get at home and went to live at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
Gomez said when he brought Georgianna down from Buena Vista to visit, they would spend the first part of their time together crying and hugging each other.
As Vern’s needs became more serious and Georgianna needed more help, Gomez sought out a facility where they could be closer together.
He found one in Colorado Springs and moved the couple there.
Vern died shortly thereafter at the age of 90, in December of 2012.
Georgianna lived until March of 2018, dying at the age of 96.
Before Vern died, Gomez said the Rutherfords asked his advice on making a will.
They had no close family and considered leaving their money to distant relatives.
Gomez said he asked them to consider bequesting some money to the community, which they agreed to.
They left $20,000 to Ark-Valley Humane Society and another $20,000 to Trout Unlimited.
Gomez said he was able to sell the Rutherford house in June and was finally able to finalize the estate recently.
He got a chance to make the presentation of the bequest to Ark-Valley Humane Society Thursday.
Gomez said, “Animals are somewhat helpless. They’re dependent on us. We need to take care of things that can’t take care of themselves.”
“It takes a community,” he said.
AVHS executive director Amber van Leuken accepted the check and said the funds would be put into the organization’s long term reserve.
She said the board of directors can decide to use those funds for a variety of uses and projects.
AVHS is also at the tail end of a matching fund drive in which two couples have pledged $7,000 in matching funds for monies raised during the month of October.
Van Leuken said as of Wednesday the funds raised amounted to more than $12,000.
