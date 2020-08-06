Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf confirmed the positive identity of Terry Pann, 60, as that of the body found by rescuers on July 29.
Cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
Pann was missing for five days after hiking alone in the area of the Three Apostles.
The search for Pann was hampered by a persistent pattern of inclement weather and low cloud cover in the technical and often exposed terrain of the Apostle group.
The body was located by members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North at about 1 p.m. west of West Apostle Peak.
The three mountains are thirteeners straddling the continental divide (and the border between Chaffee and Gunnison counties) just south of Huron Peak.
CCSAR-N received mutual aid from CCSAR-South, REACH air medical services, Park County Search and Rescue, El Paso County Search and Rescue, the Summit County Rescue Group, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Cañon City Helitack, DFPC multi-mission aircraft, Flight for Life Colorado and the Mountain Rescue Team in Gunnison to search for Pann in the vicinity of the Three Apostles last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.