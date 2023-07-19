DENVER — On Tuesday Alison Brown, Salida, lost her court battle with Chaffee County officials over use of her property at 11600 Antelope Road.
Judges of the federal appeals court in Denver decided 3-0 that a lower court was correct last year in granting a summary judgment to the county and against Brown. A summary judgment is a court decision without a trial being held.
The judges wrote in a 23-page decision that, "A reasonable jury could not help but find that, viewed in the light most favorable to Dr. Brown, the interactions between the parties were rife with obvious misunderstandings and poor communication. The undisputed material facts . . . confirm Dr. Brown could not reasonably rely (on statements from County Planning Manager Jonathan Roorda) in a way that gave rise to vested property rights under Colorado law.
"Our holding does not amount to judgment that Chaffee County officials hewed to (Land Use) Code procedures at each step," the appellate judges wrote. "The communications between the parties here were marred with uncertainty . . . the facts are stitched with confusion. In one breath, the County suggested that physical alterations to a guest house would free Dr. Brown from Limited Impact Review for a kennel. In the next, the County changed course — and then changed course again, and then fell silent. And when Dr. Brown finally obtained her permit and certificate, they contained no mention of the current and intended uses now at issue."
Brown began a legal battle with county officials several years ago over how county regulations impacted how she could use her property under the land use code.
She sued Chaffee County for allegedly violating her right to due process. She alleged that Chaffee County had deprived her of her right to use land in a manner consistent with operating a kennel or outfitting facility while maintaining the “single-family dwelling” land-use classification.
The following is also taken from Tuesday's decision:
Brown purchased a parcel of land in the county to support her foxhunting interest. "Dr. Brown had big plans for her property; it would host foxhounds, horses, a barn, and a horse arena. She intended to launch hunting parties from her parcel, although her parties did not hunt foxes. Instead, they would pursue on horseback predators like coyotes that threatened livestock and other beneficial animals."
The decision continues: "In pursuit of her recreational goals, she submitted a building plan to Chaffee County. In that plan, she proposed building a structure that would, in part, house a caretaker. Dr. Brown’s submission sparked a series of communications between her and the County that laid the groundwork for this litigation.
"When the County approved her building plan for the house, Dr. Brown understood the County to have also approved her other current and future uses, like housing foxhounds and building an arena. The County did not share this understanding. Dr. Brown was therefore confused when the County later notified her that her foxhunting business was operating outside the Chaffee County Land Use Code and needed to submit to a rigorous form of land use review.
"Dr. Brown and the County subsequently launched into litigation over the scope of Dr. Brown’s property rights. In (federal) district court, Dr. Brown alleged that she possessed a vested right to use on her property the functional equivalent of a “kennel” and “outfitting facility” without submitting to the special land use review process Chaffee County typically affords those uses.
"She grounded her theory in Colorado common law, claiming that she detrimentally relied on affirmative representations by the County that she could use her land accordingly. The district court disagreed and granted summary judgment for the County.
"Dr. Brown argues that under Colorado common law, her detrimental reliance on the County’s representations about acceptable land uses vested her with the right to use her parcel in the way she initially understood her building permit to approve.
Under Colorado property law, the County had to clearly and unambiguously communicate the content of Dr. Brown’s claimed rights. Otherwise, Dr. Brown could not reasonably rely on those representations.
"Because the communications from the County do not meet this standard, Dr. Brown has not established vested rights to develop the kennel and outfitting facility. We affirm the district court."
