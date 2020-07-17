Walmart U.S. will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday.
Salida Walmart’s website informs shoppers of the change.
In addition to posting clear signage at the front of stores, Walmart stores will have Health Ambassadors stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements.
The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution a press release stated.
The company stated it is aware it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering and that associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.
To help ensure consistency with the new process, all stores will also have a single entrance.
Salida Walmart already has a single entry system in place.
“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates,” a corporate press release stated.
