Council will consider moving forward with an affordable housing complex, seven new business action items and one piece of unfinished business, at Salida’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The city will consider approving the transfer and conveyance of .38 acres of real property, located at M Street and W. Third Street, from the City of Salida to the Chaffee Housing Trust, to be used for affordable housing.
Council previously re-zoned the area to medium density and vacated a portion of Crestone Avenue with Ordinance 2020-10.
The planning commission approved, with conditions, a limited impact review for a six-unit affordable residential development, to consist of four separate buildings, including a duplex, a primary residence with an attached ADU and two single-family dwellings on Nov. 23.
Subsequently, the city administratively approved the lot line elimination between the two-city owned lots at M Street and W. Third Street, resulting in a single lot.
The suggested motion includes approving the transfer on the first reading and setting a public hearing and second reading for Jan. 5.
Council will also consider Resolution 2020-43 to adopt and approve the 2021 fee schedules at the meeting.
Another resolution council will consider is 2020-44, and whether to approve a public access agreement with Kitson Holdings, LLC.
With the previous approval of Resolution 2008-15, Salida was granted a public access easement on the south side of the Boathouse Cantina by Kitson Holdings.
The area in question has been used by the public for access between the Coors Boat Ramp, the FIBArk building and F Street.
This summer Kitson approached city staff to discuss how the space’s use has changed after construction of the Manhattan Hotel and two retail storefronts.
The agreement council will consider still allows for pedestrian access through the area and maintains the flow of people between areas of interest. It also removes the responsibility of the city to maintain the area, placing that responsibility back on the property owner. Last, the Public Access Agreement would nullify the existing public easement.
The area will be used for moveable tables, seating, displays and bike racks, as long as six feet of unobstructed access is maintained.
Council will consider a budget amendment to its general fund, increasing the budget and appropriation to the Economic Development Fund. The budget council previously approved did not anticipate receiving Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding or Colorado Department of Transportation funding.
The amendment has no impact to the city’s overall budget as revenues are increased by the same amount as the expenses.
Council will consider appointments to the Public Arts Commission and the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Additionally, council will discuss whether to approve a lease of real property at 232 G Street to Rivian, LLC, and authorize the execution of a charging station lease agreement in connection.
Terms of the lease would allow Rivian to construct eight charging stations within the lease area.
The lease also includes a one-time payment of $50,000 to the city for leasing the site, along with a one-time payment of $2,700 to the city for the purpose of installing six trees along the Monarch Spur Trail for aesthetic improvements.
The initial term of the lease would be 10 years, with an automatic renewal for another five years unless either party provides notice of termination.
Council will also have a second reading on Ordinance 2020-12, which would create a process for addressing complaints alleging campaign finance law violations in city elections.
Register for the virtual meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360.
