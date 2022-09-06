The Stage and Rail Trail project is requesting to add new roads to the project, which will eventually connect Salida with Leadville with a historic hiking and biking trail.

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal today combining a request by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Stage and Rail Program for the designation of four additional county roads as sections of the Salida to Leadville Stage and Rail project with a budget for additional signage.

