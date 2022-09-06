The Stage and Rail Trail project is requesting to add new roads to the project, which will eventually connect Salida with Leadville with a historic hiking and biking trail.
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal today combining a request by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Stage and Rail Program for the designation of four additional county roads as sections of the Salida to Leadville Stage and Rail project with a budget for additional signage.
The proposed Stage and Rail Trail is a 70-mile stretch between Salida and Leadville that follows the historic Midland Railroad bed and Leadville stage road route.
The corridor is in the process of being developed into a hiking and biking trail.
The roads to be designated as part of the Stage and Rail Trail are:
• CR 191 from its western junction with U.S. 285 to its eastern terminus at Colo. 291.
• CR 193 from its southern junction with Colo. 291 to its northern terminus at U.S. 285.
• CR 260 from its southern junction with U.S. 285 to its northern terminus with U.S. 285.
• CR 301 from its southern junction with U.S. 285 to its northern junction with U.S. 285/24.
The Stage and Rail Program is seeking $2,140 for identification and directional signage similar to that already installed on previously designated sections.
The program plans an in-kind volunteer labor match valued at $535.
In other business at today’s meeting commissioners will consider a special event permit application from Buena Vista Rotary Club for the 2022 Great State Tomato War.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Here Below Ranch on CR 250 in Poncha Springs.
The group is asking for a waiver of the $150 application fee and for amplified sound for the event.
Commissioners will also hear an update on the permit contributions by Blue Triton Brands and an update on the Bureau of Land Management Colorado Statewide Big Game Resource Management project, given by county public affairs officer Beth Helmke.
Commissioners will also consider:
• A contract with Encore Electric for generator work at Chaffee County Fairgrounds for $104,491.
• A contract with Sarah Whittington for general services and architectural retainer.
• A recommendation for construction manager/general contractor for the administration building.
• A first amendment to the Diesslin hangar contract at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A request to add a bathroom with a holding tank to Hangar C at the airport.
The commissioners will adjourn to executive session on land use litigation matters.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida. To attend virtually via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-699-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.