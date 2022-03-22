A slide-off Friday on U.S. 285 at Poncha Pass required the services of the Chaffee County coroner at the scene, but not as a result of the accident.
A transport vehicle carrying a body donation from the Front Range to Durango went off the road late Friday morning near mile marker 120 near the top of the pass.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said they received the call at 11:54 a.m.
The driver, Evan Burlison, 25, of Grand Junction was driving a 2018 Dodge minivan when the vehicle went off the road.
He received minor injuries.
The van’s “cargo” was recovered and transported to Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home until a replacement driver could come and pick it up to finish the journey to Durango.
Burlison was cited for improper driving on a mountain road.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said it was not the first time his staff has had to deal with something like this.
A similar situation occurred in roughly the same area of Poncha Pass about six months ago, he said.
