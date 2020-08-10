Representatives of The Alliance accept a sponsorship check from High County Bank Friday. The sponsorship helps produce the organization’s largest fundraisers: Monarch Crest Crank, scheduled for Sept. 20, and Chocolate Lovers Fantasy, which usually takes place in February. Funds raised by The Alliance go toward providing assistance to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Upper Arkansas and San Luis valleys. From left: James Bove, Sarah Simko, Becki Rupp, Alex Kainz, Lindsey Pedrie, Jade LiVecchi, Rachel Holder, Nikki Stotler and Haley Elzinga.
Alliance accepts HCB sponsorship
