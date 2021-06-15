Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Vincent Porreta, 72, of Honolulu, Hawaii, June 6, on charges of third degree assault, domestic violence, harassment and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held without bond.
Joe Ward Andrade, Jr., 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested June 5, on charges of driving while ability impaired, speeding, failure to provide proof of compulsory insurance, driving without a valid license, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, of Buena Vista, was arrested June 1, on charges of false imprisonment – abduction with no ransom nor assault, second degree aggravated assault of a family member with a gun, felony menacing, child abuse, domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was held without bond.
Jobey James Clennin, 41, of Rye, was arrested May 28, on charges of second degree assault, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, four counts of fugitive of justice, eluding, displaying fictitious license plates, reckless driving, failure to use a turn signal, driving after license under restraint as a habitual traffic offender and first degree introduction of contraband. He was held in lieu of $10,500 bail.
Mark A. Berkner, 56, of Fort Collins, was arrested May 26, on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Wade Forris Swift, 44, of Poncha Springs, was arrested May 26, on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
