The Walden Chamber Music Society will accept applications until April 15 for its $1,000 scholarship for graduating seniors from Chaffee County who wish to make music their college and career choice.
Applications are available from county high school music educators or can be downloaded from the Walden website at waldenchambermusic.org.
Applicants should be majoring in any field of music whether performance, education or therapy, a press release stated.
A recorded performance file (in mp3 format) is requested.
The completed application should be mailed or emailed to the address listed in the application cover sheet.
