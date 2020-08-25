The Salida Public Works Department has several street capital projects underway. This includes numerous work locations for reconstruction, mill and overlay, along with point repairs to sidewalk, curb and gutter and crosswalks.
Blake Street is currently under construction between Chilcott Street and Jones Avenue. Work at this location will continue into this fall. Blake Street has been paved and is now open to the public between Park Avenue and Chilcott Street.
The concrete rehabilitation project is also in progress at various locations across town. Current work activities include sidewalk ADA ramp installations along G Street.
Sidewalk repairs located on the 200 Block of F Street were planned to start Monday. These repairs will close the sidewalk at the location of work activities.
