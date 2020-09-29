Dear Editor:
Chaffee County residents, allow me to speak to you about Commissioner Keith Baker.
Although I am not a Chaffee county voter, I am a commissioner in a neighboring county and have some unique observations into the job.
Rural commissioners of both parties agree on two principles: preserve local control and oppose unfunded mandates delivered by policy makers in Denver. To do this, a commissioner must have the experience to know when to work directly in their county and when to be “at the table” in Denver or in Washington.
State and federal officials, community and business leaders understand a commissioner is the elected, decision-making position with direct contact to the people. Commissioners can sit on boards, speak on bills and weigh in on decisions. They are a powerful influence for their county if they are willing to put in the time and work. Keith puts in the time and work.
When legislation is proposed at the capitol that effects your county, Commissioner Baker shows up and makes your voice clear. It is evident this understanding comes from time and experience on the ground.
I have sat through countless meetings with Keith, worked on a variety of initiatives that affect both of our counties and had the pleasure of both agreeing and disagreeing with him.
I encourage you to consider the breadth of experience and the record of work and realize the assets he brings to the commissioner’s office.
Jason Anderson, commissioner,
District 1,
Saguache County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.