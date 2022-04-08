A former Salida man pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Montana.
Ronald Walter Roberts, 47, and Carmen Edwards, 38, moved from Chaffee County to Butte, Montana, in June.
Within weeks, Roberts was under arrest for stabbing Edwards.
Mike Smith of the Montana Standard reported Roberts had been in custody since his arrest.
According to court records, Roberts’ father called police to report the incident.
Responding officers stated Roberts said he was the devil.
Court records said Roberts had blood on his face and arms.
Roberts entered his plea March 31. At that time a sentencing date had not been set.
Smith stated prosecutors have not said why Roberts did it or what led to the crime.
