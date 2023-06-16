The Government Finance Officers Association recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Salida for its annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2021 budget year.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a city press release.
This is the second year in a row that the city has received the award.
“We are happy to have achieved this status; it gives credibility to our goal of being transparent with our financial stories,” Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said in the release. “It takes a lot of time and effort to put these reports together, and it is definitely a team effort involving many people in and out of the finance department. We are happy to have the support of the city council and our treasurer as we work through these various presentations.”
