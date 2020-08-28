Unlocked cars make an easy target and thieves are taking advantage of that in Salida this year as car thefts are on the rise, Police Chief Russ Johnson said Thursday.
Salida usually has only about 10-13 car thefts per year, but has experienced 24 so far in 2020.
Johnson said a major contributing factor is the number of people in the area who leave cars unlocked with the keys inside.
That practice makes a vehicle an easy target for theft, Johnson said.
Along with the problem of car theft comes the extra danger when owners keep firearms in their vehicle.
Salida police recently recovered a stolen vehicle where the thief had possession of a gun he had stolen from another unlocked car, Johnson said.
Johnson asked that people not leave firearms in vehicles and lock vehicles and take the keys with them.
