Wendell Pryor, founding executive director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC), will retire June 30 after serving 12 years with the organization, promoting business development in the county.
He began work with CCEDC on July 1, 2009.
Pryor cited three accomplishments he was pleased with during his tenure.
“The board had created a great working relationship with state government, and we have been able to continue to promote that,” he said. “I am currently the governor’s appointee to the Office of Economic Development and International Trade in the governor’s office, and I’m one of nine members of the state commission.”
He also helped spearhead development of redundant internet connectivity in Chaffee County with Colorado Central Telecom, supported the construction of Chaffee Commons housing initiative in Buena Vista (a 48-unit apartment complex) that opened in 2018 and promoted the presence of higher education in the county, resulting in Colorado Mountain College having a presence in the county, which helps with workforce development.
Central Mountain Small Business Development Center was established in 2019, and Pryor succeeded in getting a variety of grants and loans in the county. He was also the first full-time permanent director of Boys and Girls Club, serving for 18 months.
Pryor thanks the CCEDC board members he has worked with, members of the corporation that supported them over the years and local government as well as the community for being supportive of economic development throughout the years.
“I especially appreciate the late Charlie Forster, who recruited me as the first executive director of CCEDC, and I have enjoyed a special working relationship with Merle Baranczyk and Paul Goetz at The Mountain Mail and David Schiefelbein at Chaffee County Times,” he said. “They have all been supportive and let the community know what we’re doing. Chaffee County has become a special place, and this was a community-wide effort. There are a lot of people too numerous to name involved in this, among them Mount Princeton (Resort), where we hosted our meetings.”
He calls himself a “fly fishing fool,” and future plans are to spend time fishing and with his family, which includes four grandchildren.
“I have high hopes for my successor, Jake Rishavy,” Pryor added. “He is exactly who we need to continue the legacy of the corporation.”
