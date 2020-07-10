Chaffee County artist Sybil Teague will show a collection of her work, “Animalia,” at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sacket Ave., through the month of July.
Teague’s work combines printmaking with sculptural techniques to create dimensional art pieces.
A reception will be held to open the gallery show from 5-7 p.m. Saturday out on the Plaza and guests will be allowed to view the art in limited groups.
The Paquette Gallery will be open to the public, six guests at a time, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The exhibit will also be available to view online at paquettegalleryarts.square.site/.
