Larry Lawrence, Nestlé Waters North America regional manager for the western region, presented commissioners with Nestlé’s 2020 annual report during Chaffee County’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Lawrence said during the 2020 water year, which runs from November 2019 to October 2020, Nestlé withdrew 71.9 acre feet out of their permitted 196 acre feet.
They augmented 85.4 acre feet into Twin Lakes, which includes a transit loss along he Arkansas River of 1.7 acre feet.
They also added a chlorination process to their pipeline to Johnson Village, which Lawrence said means they don’t have to do any sanitation cleaning, and saved a little water that way as well.
Nestlé’s water resource monitoring found that while the snowpack was above average, the precipitation was below average, as were the irrigation diversions.
They found that surface water flow on the Arkansas was about average from November to April, but below average from May to October.
COVID-19 had a big impact on Nestlé’s operations this year. Lawrence said they lost Colorado Mountain College students who were helping with revegetation studies.
Nestlé also did not allow any grazing on their property this year, due to difficulties mobilizing livestock at the necessary time. Lawrence said they do plan to review the viability of grazing this spring, provided there is significant vegetation and livestock availability.
Lawrence said they had trouble hiring new truck drivers, as Colorado shut down their licensing program for a while last year, due to COVID-19.
He said they had 15 applications this year, with 13 of them being either unqualified, or unresponsive. They had two new hires.
Chaffee County drivers made 1,080 trips this year, but only accounted for about 39 percent of the drivers, below the 50 percent requirement in their 1041 permit.
Lawrence said they are still moving forward with the plan for a conservation easement on the property, working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on the project.
He said they had to make some lot line adjustments in 2019, and completed the comprehensive baseline environmental study in December 2020. The next steps in the project will be approval of the donation by CPW and final approval from the Capital Development Committee of the Colorado General Assembly.
Lawrence said Nestlé spent $863,570 in Chaffee County in 2020, with the following breakdown;
• Utilities and service providers: $51,900.
• Property taxes: $20,000.
• Augmentation payment: $152,174.
• Local truck driver wages: $493,296.
• Local contractors and supplies: $83,300.
• Charitable giving: $62,900.
The three largest charitable donations Nestlé made in 2020 were $16,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, $15,000 to the Chaffee County Community Fondation for their COVID-19 relief fund and $10,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation for a waste audit study.
Lawrence said they also started their Blue Bottle Donation program for COVID-19, to provide bottling for hand sanitizer.
He said they reached out to Elevation Beer Company, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Pursell Manufacturing and Pure Greens, sending out sample bottles for testing with their equipment, but were unable to get the program to work.
Nestlé donated 22,500 bottles to J&L Distillers in Boulder for the program. They also gave out 279,620 in bottled water donations in Chaffee and the Denver Metro area this year. Lawrence said that was down due to the lack of large events like concerts this past year.
During public comment, Tom Bomer and Jen Swacina with Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County Water, LLC, said that because Nestlé didn’t meet the requirements of providing 50 percent of drivers from Chaffee County and complete revegetation studies they should be denied the 1041 permit renewal.
Angie Thompson asked who did the comprehensive environmental study and where they could find a copy of it.
Lawrence said the CPW did it, and believed they had it on their website.
Commisisoners will continue the Nestlé 1041 permit hearings next month.
