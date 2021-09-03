Chaffee County Tactical Team was deployed to Poncha Springs Thursday to arrest John Turley, 56, on new charges connected with previous charges alleging sex assault on a child.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said the team was sent out as a precaution for public safety following results from lab tests that resulted in a new warrant.
Turley was arrested without incident.
His residence and business were searched as well.
Turley now faces new charges of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – 20 or more images, a Class 4 felony, and a charge of sexual exploitation of a child – production, a Class 3 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.