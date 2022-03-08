BETCH looks to address housing

Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH, is trying to address rising housing costs in Chaffee County through rental subsidies and construction of a self-sustaining campground.
Cory “Salty” Riggs, president, estimated there are 2,400 cost-burdened households in the county.
The group gave away $500 last month in rental subsidies and raised approximately $1,500. Riggs said they are working on advertising to get more people to apply for subsidies. She said the application process requires a pay stub and lease information and can be filled out online. She estimated it takes five minutes to complete and can be done by phone.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recommends that rent should not exceed more than 30 percent of an individual’s income. Riggs said their main objective is to provide enough subsidies to keep cost-burdened households below that percentage.
Riggs said the organization is currently working with the city and schools to locate acceptable land for the campground. She said closure of the parking lot on First Street, combined with severe camping restrictions proposed by the Bureau of Land Management, is causing issues for individuals who are housing insecure in the county.
The proposed campground would be open for four months a year and offer 80 campsites. Riggs said, “It would help the workforce directly.” She said some individuals are currently living in their vehicles, and the campsite would alleviate many issues by providing them with a location that has waste disposal, internet access and restroom facilities. Riggs said BETCH hopes to expand the campsite to a year-round operation in the future, if they are able to access land for it.
More than 20 members of the organization attended the Salida City Council meeting March 1 with their dogs to ask the city for help with the campground.
Riggs said they are applying for a grant with Chaffee County Community Foundation to help fund rental subsidies and the proposed campground.
The organization applied for status as a charitable organization and is currently awaiting approval from the IRS. Riggs said she has been working with the organization’s attorney to complete the necessary steps. They are currently partnered with Chaffee Cares, which is accepting donations on their behalf.
More information and the application for rental subsidies can be found at betchsalida.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.