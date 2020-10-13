Dear Editor:
In response to Terry Scanga’s Special to the Mail on Oct. 9:
I can appreciate that Colorado water laws require augmentation to protect senior water rights downriver.
I also appreciate that Scanga’s organization the Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District (UAWCD) now locally manages Nestlé Waters augmentation plan.
Initially, in 2009, Nestlé’s augmentation plan was through the city of Aurora, but the permit was later amended. (Nestle currently pays UAWCD $775 per acre foot for 196 acre feet of augmentation per year).
But I have a couple questions.
Back when the Colorado water laws were written, which defined “industrial” use as a “beneficial” use of the people’s water, was bottled water even a consideration?
Nestlé’s 100 percent consumptive, industrial water operation does not produce anything (other than plastic bottles).
It is just outright sale and transport of the water outside of the watershed.
How does Nestlé’s operation fit with UAWCD’s goals as stated by Terry Scanga: “to keep the water in the valley and place it to a use that benefits all its citizens?”
It’s now time for we, the citizens of Chaffee County, to tell our county commissioners that the benefits to us from Nestlé’s operation do not outweigh the losses. (1041 permit criteria section 3-303 (1)(k)(vi)).
Regardless of how we shuffle water from place to place, the aquifer/spring water that Nestlé takes cannot really be replaced. Visit http://www.nestleave.org
Jen Swacina
Salida
