Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to five local residents with emergency medical technician or certified nursing aide certifications who are currently pursuing nursing degrees.
Bellamy Beasley has been an EMT for five years and is a phlebotomist at HRRMC. She will attend Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus this fall.
Baileigh Simpson is a CNA at HRRMC and will also attend Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus this fall.
Kyler Weaver is a CNA entering her junior year at Colorado State University-Pueblo as a nursing student.
Skylar Kittel is pursuing her bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Denver-Anschutz.
Mara Weidman has worked as an EMT for four years and is pursuing her bachelor of science in nursing this fall. She has been accepted to Denver College of Nursing and Regis University’s accelerated BSN program.
“These scholarships are made possible by a generous and anonymous donor who lives in the area and strongly believes in supporting frontline healthcare workers who want to further their careers in nursing,” Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, said in a press release. “We are grateful for his contribution to our community.”
The scholarship amount awarded to each recipient is determined by the Foundation Scholarship Committee based on the total number of recipients and individual financial need.
For more information, call Burkley at 719-530-2218.
