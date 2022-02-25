Cañon City – One thousand jury summons will be issued in Fremont County this spring from which a jury will be selected to hear the murder trial of Barry Morphew, which was moved from Chaffee County to Cañon City on a change of venue.
That was one of the orders issued by 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama Thursday in a day-long motions hearing. Recognizing that an average of about half of potential jurors will be dismissed due to hardships, the judge said the jury pool will likely be reduced even further due to pretrial publicity and the additional hardship of a five-week-long trial.
Lama ordered that jury selection will begin a day earlier than scheduled, allowing two days on April 28 and 29 for 10 different groups of potential jurors to fill out questionnaires. Attorneys will then have the following weekend to begin eliminating names from the jury pool based on answers to the questionnaires.
The judge also granted a defense motion to sever the murder charges against Morphew from a charge that he possessed an illegal firearm. Defense attorney Hollis Whitson said there is no connection between a supposed firearm shortened 20 years ago and the alleged homicide of Suzanne Morphew.
Lama noted that it would not be fair to have a jury sit through a five-week murder trial and then, depending on their verdict, tell them they could not be released until they separately considered an illegal weapons charge. He said prosecutors would have to present the weapons charge to a different jury.
The gun in question stirred a separate debate. Barry Morphew had turned over the shortened rifle to investigators saying he had used it to shoot chipmunks. Prosecutor Robert Weiner told Lama that they erred in their written argument to the defense motion. Weiner acknowledged that the shortened rifle could not have been used to fire a tranquilizing dart, which investigators theorize may have been used on Suzanne Morphew. Weiner said, however, that by saying the gun was not used to fire a dart does not mean that they’re saying it may not have been used in a homicide.
Lama also granted several other defense motions to exclude certain evidence and to prohibit prosecutors from using profiling and what was termed “victimology.” Weiner said prosecutors will have to prove that Suzanne Morphew is no longer alive and argued that her “pattern of life” is clearly relevant to prove that.
Defense attorneys questioned how expert witnesses could testify as to Suzanne Morphew’s routines and repeatedly complained that prosecutors have failed to disclose what their witnesses will testify to. Weiner assured the judge that prosecutors have no intention to produce any evidence trying to profile Barry Morphew as a “wife killer.”
Lama denied defense motions to dismiss charges of tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a witness against Morphew. The judge also identified several motions filed between September and December by attorneys on both sides who sought to limit public access to certain documents. Lama gave attorneys seven days to file motions offering reasons why any of the documents should continue to be restricted. He said if nothing is received, those documents will be unsealed for public access.
Another motions hearing is set for March 10 to specifically review the jury selection process and review the jury questionnaire. Despite a request by prosecuting attorney Mark Hurlbert to allow the prosecution more time to provide the defense with a witness list, Lama ruled that a March 4 deadline will stand for prosecutors to provide that list. Lama said that was a deadline previously set last fall by Chief Judge Patrick Murphy and should have been enough time.
Before the hearing concluded, Whitson restated the defense request that the murder case against Morphew should be dismissed. The defense previously argued that the prosecution’s conduct in failing to provide evidentiary discovery amounted to a conspiracy. Whitson said Thursday, “If any case deserves a severe sanction, it’s this one.”
