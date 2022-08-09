The Town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission invite community members to a two-part public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, beginning at the Community Center on East Main Street. 

A presentation on the historic survey of 25 properties in town will begin the evening, followed by a presentation and discussion on codifying the architectural design guidelines for existing and new buildings on East Main Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. 

