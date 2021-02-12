NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
How do vaccines actually work? What the heck is an mRNA vaccine? And are you sure it can’t change my DNA (genetic code)? And if I get the vaccine, what are the side effects? Where can I get the vaccine?
QUESTION: Explain to me what a vaccine does?
ANSWER: Is that a stranger coming down my front path? They look familiar, but I can’t tell until they get closer.
And if they are foe, how dangerous are they? What do I need to do to protect myself?
Are there some identifying marks, an early warning sign so to speak that lets me know if I am facing friends or foe?
The vaccine triggers our immune system to be on the lookout for a foe.
The important parts of the immune system in fighting coronavirus are immune cells called B and T cells and antibodies.
Since vaccines were first developed to fight smallpox more than 200 years ago, advances have produced a variety of ways to make vaccines, one of those ways is the mRNA vaccine currently approved in this country by Pfizer and Moderna.
The first mRNA vaccines were developed 30 years ago.
QUESTION: How does the mRNA vaccine work?
ANSWER: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines use a small harmless segment of the virus that encodes (translates) for the spike protein.
It is the spike protein located on the outside of the virus that serves as an attachment point to get into our cells.
It is the spike protein that our immune system recognizes as foreign (or in our analogy the foe).
The vaccine does not get into our cells’ nucleus nor can it change our DNA.
Once the spike protein is produced, our immune system recognizes it as foreign and is ready to make immune cells and antibodies to prevent infection at the best or reduce the severity of the illnesses before it can take hold.
Returning to our stranger coming down the path analogy, the vaccine may not let the virus come in, or it can come in but do us no harm (asymptomatic meaning no illness) or comes in but only results in a mild disease.
QUESTION: What are the vaccine side effects?
ANSWER: In general about half the folks who get the vaccine, have no side effects.
The rest have mild to moderate symptoms including arm pain, fatigue, body aches and fevers similar to getting the flu or shingles vaccines.
These usually resolve in several days. Some folks report the same side effects more intensely after dose two.
QUESTION: Are other vaccines coming soon?
ANSWER: There are two other types of vaccines: adeno vector vaccines (Astra Zenca and Johnson & Johnson) and the protein vaccines (Novavax). As these types of vaccines reach approval by the FDA, a detailed Q and As will appear in this column.
QUESTION: How do I get the vaccine?
ANSWER: Currently both Chaffee County public health and HRRMC are administering the two dose mRNA series.
Pharmacies are receiving small shipments of vaccines as well. All locations require appointments. Information about eligibility criteria and appointments can be found at the links below:
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.