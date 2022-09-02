A letter sent Aug. 26 to patients of First Street Family Health reported a cybersecurity incident that took place in July and was discovered July 16.
From July 5 to July 16, parts of the health care office’s computer network were subject to a cyberattack, impacting personal health information.
An automated deletion of electronic files containing protected health information reportedly took place.
A text sent to patients July 17 stated the office would be closed July 18 due to an “unforeseen” emergency.
Subsequent texts on July 18 and 19 informed patients the office was experiencing “computer issues” and “technical difficulties.”
First Street Family Health announced the temporary shutdown of its patient portal on Aug. 4.
The repair of the system was announced Aug. 18.
While backup files helped restore many of the deleted files, electronic medical records from June 28 to July 15 had their backups deleted as well, making them unrecoverable.
“The affected data involved medical records which may have included your name, address, date of birth, phone number, email address, social security number, dates of service, nature of services, including diagnoses, conditions, lab results, medications, health insurance identification cards and numbers and billing information,” patients were told.
Financial account and payment card information was not included.
Steps were taken to block further access and reset security measures.
The breach prompted increased security precautions at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, but Salida Hospital District board member Dean Edwards told board members at the Aug. 16 meeting the hospital’s systems had not been affected.
Patients of First Street Family Health are encouraged to monitor their credit following the breach.
The breach was reported to national credit reporting agencies Experian, Equifax and TranUnion.
First Street Family Health will provide patients with free access to 12 months of single-bureau credit monitoring through IdentityForce.
Enrollment must be done by Nov. 23.
A partnership with CyberScout has also been arranged for a 90-day call center to answer consumer questions about the cyberattack and enrollment in the credit monitoring service at 800-405-6108.
