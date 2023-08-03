The Lowline Fire between Gunnison and Crested Butte has reached 1,770 acres and is 47 percent contained, as of Thursday morning.
Dan Dallas, incident commander, reported the fire has “diminished due to a wave of moisture that passed through the fire area. This morning’s humidity, near 100 percent, will keep fire activity dampened for a while, but it will drop throughout the day with fire behavior picking up later this afternoon.”
The firefighters on hand, almost 400, will continue improving firelines, patrolling existing wirelines and securing any heat areas. Helicopters and unmanned aircraft may be used to light pockets of fuel in the interior of the contained fire area, depending on weather conditions.
Dallas said fire managers may drop “ping-pong sized balls containing fire-starting chemicals that ignite fire at desired locations. This intentionally and precisely lit fire has less intensity and lower flame heights, serving to remove fuels from the main fire.”
Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainage areas. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in Gunnison County.
Incident command reported that cooler temperatures and precipitation may cause moderate smoke in the area, blowing south into Gunnison, but the smoke should clear out throughout the day as winds shift to the west.
