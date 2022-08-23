Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, raisin nut cup and lemon meringue pie.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, vegetable salad, asparagus, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Smothered pork chop with cream gravy, smashed red potatoes, cooked collard greens, an apple and a bran muffin.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, red vegetable cup and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Walking taco, Mexicali corn and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Meatloaf, diced carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, tomato cucumber salad and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, roasted broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hot dog with whole grain bun, diced carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Lasagna, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, corn, black beans, salad bar and fruit bar.
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, oriental vegetables, rice, egg roll, salad bar and fruit bar.
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll, salad bar, fruit bar and taco beef.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables, salad bar and fruit bar.
