Max Karlsson and Scott Shipley, both in single kayaks, finished with the best time, 108 seconds, in this year’s cold and tricky FIBArk slalom race.
Shipley had no penalties and also had the best time in the finalists’ run, which race director Alli Gober described as a fun cash run for the top winners.
“I’m thinking I just won the coldest FIBArk ever,” Shipley said. “It’s just so exciting to do a high-water year.”
Oran Huff had the next best time at 110 seconds.
First among single male kayak in the masters division was Mark Poindexter, at 143, and Bert Hinkley was a second behind him.
Nik Nijhawan won the single male U18 kayak category with 128 seconds, and Hella Pannewig took best time for the single kayak women’s race with 131.50.
In canoe categories, Matt Fritz won the single male masters category with 151 seconds, Luca Bohn won in U18 at 148 seconds, Peter Coggan took the open category in 181, and Marianna Torres was first in women’s at 289.
The course involved a 100-meter sprint through gates, with penalties added according to how participants navigated them.
If the participant or their boat or paddle touched a gate, two seconds were added, and if they missed a gate entirely, 50 seconds were added. For this competition there were four stations of two judges, all locals.
In an unfortunate turn of events, during the slalom finals single men’s canoe class, one of the gates got knocked into a current.
The gate was supposed to be positioned so the paddlers could go upstream through the gate in an eddy, but with the gate being moved, the participants were forced to fight against the current to go through the gate.
“That was really tricky for these poor canoe paddlers,” Gober said. “That class had a more challenging run.”
The slalom races attracted a wide age range of participants, the youngest being Connor Haakenson, 13.
The oldest contestant, Hinkley, 75, of Bend, Oregon, was one of the most graceful paddlers on the course, Gober said. “I was like, I cannot believe this guy!”
When he graduated in 1971 from Western State, Hinkley went with some friends to see the FIBArk slalom races, where he learned that some of the boaters made their own boats. “I got so excited by watching that race … I built a kayak and started paddling,” he said.
He has since raced at FIBArk twice, the last time about five years ago, he said. The course design this year made it difficult, he said, which had participants fully crossing the river eight times.
“Pushy water is unforgiving. You make a little mistake and you suddenly find yourself way further downriver than you want to be,” he said.
“I am energized by being on moving water,” Hinkley said. “You have to make a plan, you seek to execute that plan, and when it all comes together it feels great.”
Slalom single male canoe master
PlaceClassBoat ClassNameBest Run (seconds)
1MasterC1MMatt Fritz151.00
2MasterC1MKevin Bronson254.00
3MasterC1MMark Staszko400.00
Slalom single male canoe U18
1U18C1MLuca Bohn148.00
Slalom single male canoe open
1OpenC1MPeter Coggan181.00
2OpenC1MTom Dole197.00
Slalom single female canoe open
1OpenC1W Marianna Torres289.00
Slalom single male kayak master
1MasterK1MMark Poindexter143.00
2MasterK1M Bert Hinkley144.00
3MasterK1M Art Zemach154.00
4MasterK1M Paul Byars210.00
5MasterK1M Brad Johnson431.00
Slalom single male kayak open
1OpenK1M Max Karlsson108.00
2OpenK1M Scott Shipley108.00
3OpenK1M Oran Huff110.00
4OpenK1M Tom Dole112.00
5U23K1M Nate Foster114.00
6OpenK1M Steve Holmes178.00
7OpenK1M Luden Duntu417.00
Slalom single male kayak U18
1U18K1M Nik Nijhawan128.00
2U18K1M Oliver Heppner128.00
3CadetK1M Connor Haakenson132.00
4U18K1M Tristan Yardley144.00
5U18K1M Caden Darrin165.00
6U18K1M Luca Adams478.00
Slalom single female kayak
1OpenK1W Hella Pannewig131.50
2U23K1W Olivia Spencer243.00
3OpenK1W Marianna Torres262.00
Slalom Finals
Finals single male canoe
PlaceNameBoat classTimePenalty
1Peter CogganC1M4:092:00
2Luca BohnC1M 3:094:00
3Matt FritzC1M3:016:00
Finals single male kayak
1Scott ShipleyK1M1:500.00
2Oran HuffK1M1:522.00
3Max Karlsson K1M2:072.00
Finals single female kayak
1Olivia SpencerK1W5:076:00
2Hella PannewigK1W2:122:00
3Marianna Torres K1W 3:158:00
