Guidestone Colorado announced that the annual multiday AgriSummit will take place March 8 to March 11 at several locations in Chaffee County.
AgriSummit is for aspiring and established farmers and ranchers as well as ag service providers, local food enthusiasts, educators and community members, a press release stated.
The first day includes a NextGen networking event in Salida for young and aspiring ranchers and farmers.
The following day farm and ranch tours, film screening and happy hour will take place in Nathrop and Buena Vista.
A full-day conference will take place March 10 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and the final day will have a mushroom growing workshop in Salida.
The conference day features keynote speaker Alejandro Carrillo from Chihuahua, Mexico, who will speak on “Rising from the Ashes: Ranching in the Desert. How mimicking nature builds a resilient operation in uncertain times.”
Other session topics include soil health, hydroponics, the new ag labor law, medicinal plants, worm composting, regenerative ranching and more.
The SteamPlant conference ends with an open house and seed swap for the whole community. The afternoon celebration includes an early season farmers market, seed swap, libations tastings, live music and cash bar.
“We at Guidestone (along with our partners and sponsors) are very excited for this year’s AgriSummit. There truly is a topic for everyone, Andrea Coen, Guidestone executive director, said. “As agriculture, food security, and ranch and farming succession become more and more relevant, we are proud of this event and its contribution to strengthening local agriculture.”
Preregistration is required. Registration is available for the full conference or selected days and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.