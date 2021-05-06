There were three new cases of the COVID-19 virus related to Buena Vista schools – one each in the middle and high schools and Chaffee County High School – according to district superintendent Lisa Yates.
In her Monday morning update of the COVID-19 situation in the school system, Yates said that two of the three cases were within the same household and transmission of the virus among the student body at school is still not evident.
“We tested over 50 students in quarantine and had only one positive (within same household as a known positive case),” Yates said.
Last week the district reported a single case of COVID-19, the first one since February.
Also in the Monday morning update, Yates shared that the district would be going paperless for enrollment by the next semester.
“Remember those hefty paper packets mailed home and you had to fill out the same information year after year? No more. You can now go online to update and sign off on your re-enrollment,” Yates said. “The district will also provide access to online and a computer at the district office in the summer for those needing assistance.”
