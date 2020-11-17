Residents of Chaffee County got a chance to view the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Friday on its journey from Uncompahgre National Forest to Washington D.C.
The tree, a 55-foot Engelmann spruce, displayed in front of Salida High School Friday afternoon and brought a long line of cars driving through to take a peek.
Some of the cars and people sported holiday items in the spirit of the event.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club members gifted hot chocolate kits to cars with a pole to maintain social distancing.
School groups from Salida Montessori Charter School came out on foot, as did a group of Salida Boys & Girls Club members.
Kids received stickers in the shape of tree lights that they could write their names on then affixed to one of the banners which will be displayed with the tree in Washington D.C.
Jimmy Criswell, 9, said the chance to see the tree was “So cool.”
Irene Alvarado of Salida Boys & Girls Club painted an ornament and presented it to Jim Pitts, U.S. Forest Service Salida District Ranger, to be hung on the tree when it reaches its destination.
Alvarez, a Salida High School freshman, was the winner of a contest at the club to design an ornament for the occasion. The ornament specifies it came from Salida Boys & Girls Club on the back.
Organizer Lori Roberts of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce said she was pleased by how things had come together for the event.
Roberts said there had been several plans which changed as stronger precautions for COVID-19 became necessary. The event had started as a walking event, morphing into a drive-through event.
“I think we hit it out of the park,” Roberts said.
Clay Speas of U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests said the mitigation at the Salida event was awesome.
He said at other stops, people were bunched up to see the tree.
With the drive through event people, didn’t get out of the car, and the flow worked really well, he said.
“We appreciate this community and its efforts,” he said.
He added they would be taking the idea of barriers and other ideas from Salida forward to other stops along the way.
Roberts said, “People are so eager to be part of something and have an event right now. Seeing those smiling faces is tremendous.”
