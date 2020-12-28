Work on Colo. 17 is progressing well ahead of schedule, according to a press release.
Crews have completed construction on road widening, asphalt recycling, paving and shouldering. Due to the progress, the detour is no longer needed and Colo. 17 is open for travel again.
For the week of Dec. 27, motorists traveling in the area will have work crews doing sign placement and should experience only temporary delays.
The speed limit, however, is reduced to 40 mph through the work zone.
For the project, the Colorado Department of Transportation is improving approximately 36 miles of the road, from Hooper to the U.S. 285 junction.
Work consists of widening the existing roadway followed with a new asphalt overlay. The project also has minor culvert extensions, erosion control, signing and striping.
Work will shut down Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 and resume on Jan. 4.
