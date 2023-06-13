Fundraiser makes about $24,000

Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives raised approximately $24,000 Thursday at its For Kids’ Sake fundraiser. FYI staff include, from left front, Matthew Ecker and Makenna St. John. Back: Kenny Wilcox, Andrea Schulz-Ward, Craig Bingham, Dibby Olson, Kelsey Leva and Marjorie Jennings.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

A “Ripple Effect” passed through the Salida Rotary Scout Hut Thursday as Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives hosted its 18th annual For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

The fundraiser made approximately $24,000 – $18,000 in financial scholarships and the rest coming from donors, silent auction items and ticket sales.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.