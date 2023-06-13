A “Ripple Effect” passed through the Salida Rotary Scout Hut Thursday as Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives hosted its 18th annual For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.
The fundraiser made approximately $24,000 – $18,000 in financial scholarships and the rest coming from donors, silent auction items and ticket sales.
“Everything you might do has a ripple effect on the families and youth in our community,” organizer Andrea Schulz-Ward said of this year’s theme.
“It’s to support the programs that we noticed needed to happen for youth and family,” she said.
While FYI is grant funded, grant funds can be restrictive, Schulz-Ward said. “Mentoring is one of our major protective factors, and currently it is highly competitive to get grants that support mentor programs.”
Family & Youth Initiatives’ programs include Nurturing Parenting, Guiding Good Choices, Teen Councils, Youth@Crossroads, Adult to Youth, Peer to Peer: Youth in Action, Chaffee County Youth Alliance/Listen Longer and Colorado Community Response.
At this year’s event FYI recognized some outstanding community partners. Youth Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Robbi Pizzola, 15, and Adult Volunteer of the Year went to Larry Kovacic.
“Robbie really stood out in helping the younger kids,” Schulz-Ward said. “He just kind of steps right in and helps out.”
Michelle Gapp with Kalamata Pit catered the event, and 15 percent of the food cost was donated.
A new band called Stray Dog played music outside for the event.
