An irrigation ditch burn-off got out of control Monday and burned about an acre of pasture off CR 220 and a stand of aspen and willow trees off CR 221.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said they received the call-out about 1:15 p.m., and crews wrapped up about 7:30 p.m.
Chaffee Fire handled the pasture area, which had peat in it, causing it to burn longer. The pasture was irrigated Tuesday to make sure it was all extinguished.
Salida Fire Department covered the stand of trees, which Chief Doug Bess said was filled with a lot of dead and down wood, which required firefighters to go in with chainsaws to clear it out.
Bertram said the U.S. Forest Service also sent a truck to assist.
Sheriff John Spezze, who serves as the county’s fire marshal, said he was talking to the chiefs to get their professional opinions regarding possible fire restrictions. He announced Stage 1 restrictions for the county on Thursday.
