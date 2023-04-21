An irrigation ditch burn-off got out of control Monday and burned about an acre of pasture off CR 220 and a stand of aspen and willow trees off CR 221. 

Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said they received the call-out about 1:15 p.m., and crews wrapped up about 7:30 p.m.

