With a few weeks in between storms, Monarch Mountain wasn’t as busy this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as it has been in the past.
“It was below average as far as visitors, but that’s OK by us,” said Randy Stroud, Monarch’s general manager. “I think it had to do with snow conditions. Things were getting dried out, but fortunately we have some talented groomers; I’m proud of those guys.”
Five inches of new snow Tuesday improved the mountain’s conditions and Stroud said more snow is in the forecast for next week.
Monarch also shut down its Sidewinder Saloon for a few days after several food and beverage employees had to quarantine and others were unable to work for various reasons.
“There was nothing wrong with the Sidewinder, there just wasn’t enough employees to run it and it was the easiest one to sacrifice,’ Stroud said.
Sidewinder opened again Tuesday.
In general, however, Monarch is having a normal winter as far as skier visits go while the tubing hill is having its most popular season yet.
“Skier visits are pretty much normal,” Stroud said. “Season pass sales were fantastic – those are our loyalists and they’re skiing more than ever. We’re also seeing fewer visitors on the weekend and more during the week, which is a really positive trend; it makes the experience for everyone that much better.”
The tubing hill, meanwhile, has been attracting a lot of people with no intention of skiing, just in-staters looking to get out, Stroud said. “This year, every day is maxed out (on the tubing hill); people are really digging it.”
Monarch has also made a few other changes since the season began.
The mountain now has an on-mountain food option available so people can grab a burger and beer without having to ski down to the base. Just prior to the MLK holiday, Monarch moved its Shredder’s Grill food truck to the Pano Flats area, just below the Panorama lift.
“Everyone is so excited,” Stroud said. “It’s been in the master development plan since 2011. We weren’t planning on doing it until next summer, but with COVID forcing us to do so much outdoors we bought another food truck. It’s a lot of fun up there and everyone is stoked about it.”
Next year, he said Monarch plans to take the on-mountain food truck to the next level by building a deck around it, adding a bar, configuring it a little different and also adding some vault toilets.
Besides President’s Day weekend, Monarch is also no longer requiring guests to pre-purchase lift tickets on the weekends.
“We looked at the numbers and think we can handle it,” Stroud said.
Stroud, however, said he still recommends people pre-purchase their lift tickets for weekends and noted that it’s cheaper to pre purchase them online anyway.
Monarch is also looking ahead to some future projects, like upgrading the machinery in the Tumbelina lift and expanding its Paradise Parking Lot.
“We’re certainly not going to be as profitable this year, but if we do OK enough we can dig into some stuff that we have to do,” Stroud said. “It’s certainly a unique year, but the staff is hanging on and we’ll make it through the end, I promise.”
