Equities were broadly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7 percent, though the Dow managed to add a scant 20 points.
There was no major shift in the investment narrative.
However, comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed on the markets as she noted that interest rates may need to increase a bit in order to prevent the economy from overheating.
Ed Jones wrote that it doesn’t think this changes the Fed’s interest rate policy approach, but it is a reminder that the strong economic rebound will be accompanied by some bouts of anxiety over inflation.
Nevertheless, stocks remain perched near all-time highs despite today’s weakness.
Materials and financials led on Tuesday, while the technology sector was a notable laggard.
International equities were mixed, but Chinese and Japanese markets remain closed for the holiday.
The bond market was quiet as well, with the 10-year Treasury rates dropping slightly below 1.60 percent.
Markets continue to be guided broadly by corporate earnings, where the data remain encouraging. Nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500 companies have reported first-quarter results, with more than 80 percent exceeding expectations on the back of 16 percent year-on-year revenue growth and 55 percent earnings growth.
Results have been strong across the board, supporting an ongoing rotation in leadership that has helped value and cyclical investments outperform.
On the economic front, trade data released today showed a strong rebound for both exports and imports in March. Activity on both sides of that ledger rose more than 6 percent versus the prior month, but U.S. imports structurally exceeded exports, meaning the trade deficit widened.
Trade is a very small contributor to the gross domestic product, but an examination of the import activity showed strength in consumer goods.
With consumer spending accounting for the lion’s share of the U.S. economy, this is another signal that GDP growth ahead will be quite strong.
