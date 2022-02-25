Western Archery co-owner Brad Love said construction of their new Colorado Outpost complex at U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs is coming right along.
Love, who owns Western Archery with his brother, Stan Love, said construction of the main center portion is scheduled to wrap up around May 1.
The 40,000-square-foot facility will house a 10,000-square-foot retail store called Western Recreation; 20,000 square feet devoted to an indoor archery range, offices and warehouse space for Western Archery’s distribution business; and two 5,000-square-foot wings for additional businesses.
Brad Love said Western Recreation will be a “four-season” retail shop that will carry year-round gear for outdoor enthusiasts – campers, hikers, anglers, archers, hunters and – with a nod to the popularity of the Monarch Crest Trail – bikers in need of repair items. Tourists will find coolers, ice and other on-the-go necessities.
Brad Love said there’s been interest from several parties, including a restaurant, to fill the 5,000-square-foot wings. He also said he doesn’t think their planned electric vehicle charging station will be up and running right away, citing government issues.
He said if construction and move-in go as planned, they hope to have a grand opening on Memorial Day weekend.
The Love brothers have already sold their current Western Archery facility at 150 Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs and will vacate that site as soon as move-in is possible.
