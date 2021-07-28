Services provided by Chaffee County Clerk’s office temporarily moved to new locations at Chaffee County Court House, 104 Crestone Ave. Friday the county reported Tuesday.
The move was prompted after a backhoe operator working for DSI bumped into the back of the building while working on landscape including remedial tree removal involving some older cottonwoods, Beth Helmke, county public affairs officer said.
The bump resulted in cracked interior walls. The county had structural and asbestos concerns.
No asbestos was found, Helmke said and the damage is being repaired. “We are in the dust removal and repair phase,” Helmke said.
The recording department is currently located in room 215 where public search computers are available. Call 719-530-5602 for more information.
The elections office is operating out of the Motor Vehicle Office in Room 100. Call 719-530-5604 for more information.
All clerk’s office departments are still providing in-person service.
For more information call the clerk’s office at 719-539-4004.
