“As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.” This has been a motto of the Elks Lodge, Jeanne Pugh said.
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 hosted its annual Veterans Supper Friday, a tradition of more than 20 years, where veterans from all different branches of the military can enjoy dinner together.
For years the event was largely planned by Carl Hasselbrink, who died Oct. 31, and when he couldn’t organize the event, Pugh took over.
“We believe in patriotism,” Pugh said. “We believe in protecting our families and country, and they (veterans) embody all of that.”
Pugh said the event is important because of the sacrifices that have been made to ensure freedom. Pugh’s daughter Brandi Pugh said it was important to her because her grandfather served, as well as more than 50 percent of their family.
“It’s the opportunity for all of us to come together,” Brandi said. “It doesn’t matter what branch, how long or how recently you served.”
Jeanne Pugh said her favorite parts of the supper are the stories shared and getting to know everyone.
“Even when we serve dinner late, nobody cares because they’re having fun with each other,” Brandi said. She said people should know that veterans are the leaders in our community.
“They are amazing people who have made amazing sacrifices for the country,” Jeanne said.
The Elks Lodge served chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheddar soup and cookies and cupcakes made by Jeanne Pugh. Lots of volunteers helped with the event, which was sponsored by the Hasselbrink family.
Jeanne Pugh opened the evening with some words about Carl Hasselbrink, after which Dana Nachtrieb led a Prisoners of War/Missing in Action ceremony with a symbolic display of a small table set for one. The table was round to show everlasting concern, set with a pure motives white cloth, blood red rose, red ribbon of determination, a bitter-fated lemon, tears of salt, inverted glass for missing comrades, a black napkin of emptiness and a candle of hope.
“People need to be aware of how delicate our freedom is,” Daniel Vigil, a guest, said. Vigil was a staff sergeant in the Army from 1972-1984. “There’s no place like being in the States.”
