A new funding program for Chaffee non-profit organizations and the community is now available.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF), with the City of Salida, Board of Chaffee County Commissioners and Town of Buena Vista announced the new program recently, which is designed to provide financial relief to organizations and address youth programming needs with uncertainties in the school year ahead.
Using up to a combined total of $200,000 in allocations from their CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, each of the three local governments have engaged CCCF to design and administer a reimbursable grant program.
Applications will go live at 6 a.m. Thursday at chaffeecommunity.org/grantmaking.
“Once again our elected leaders of the county and municipalities are demonstrating their commitment to thinking creatively and intentionally about the needs facing our non-profits and families,” said CCCF Executive Director Joseph Teipel.
“This program will unlock federal dollars to go to work for our community and CCCF is honored to be a part of it.
“Chaffee non-profits and other entities are encouraged to prepare their documentation of COVID-related losses and expenses to participate in this program. Ensuring full utilization of these dollars will help CCCF and local governments understand the ongoing needs in the community and evaluate whether additional allocations are warranted.”
This partnership and resulting grant program will have two primary funding “buckets.” A general non-profit relief fund of $140,000 will focus on helping Chaffee non-profit organizations recoup lost revenue or direct expenses related to COVID-19.
Organizations will need to provide clear and objective documentation of their COVID-related revenue losses or their COVID-related expenses in the application. Complete applications for this relief fund will be due by 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
Approved grants will reimburse organizations up to $7,500 or 20 percent of their 2019 operating budget, whichever is less.
The second part of the program is a $52,500 fund designed to reimburse non-profit organizations, businesses, churches and other entities for documented expenses related to providing youth care and programming for Chaffee County youth who are either on COVID-related remote learning, or whose parents are essential workers.
Applications will ask entities to provide receipts for costs incurred in providing this programming or care Complete applications for this program will be due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.
